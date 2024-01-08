Cricket: Sri Lanka V Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo on Monday
Zimbabwe 208 all out in 44.4 overs (C. Ervine 82, J. Gumbie 30, R. Burl 31; M. Theekshana 4-31, D. Chameera 2-44, J. Vandersay 2-47) v Sri Lanka
Toss: Zimbabwe
Series 0-0 (3)