Cricket: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe 2nd ODI scores

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo on Monday:

Zimbabwe 208 all out in 44.4 overs (C. Ervine 82, J. Gumbie 30, R. Burl 31; M. Theekshana 4-31, D. Chameera 2-44, J. Vandersay 2-47) v Sri Lanka

Toss: Zimbabwe

Series 0-0 (3)