Open Menu

Cricket: Sri Lanka V Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 08, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo on Monday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo on Monday:

Zimbabwe 208 all out in 44.4 overs (C. Ervine 82, J. Gumbie 30, R. Burl 31; M. Theekshana 4-31, D. Chameera 2-44, J. Vandersay 2-47) v Sri Lanka

Toss: Zimbabwe

Series 0-0 (3)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Colombo Zimbabwe All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

26 minutes ago
 First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

16 minutes ago
 Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP ..

Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP 2024-25 held

8 minutes ago
 Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible ..

Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible with PMDC's approval

8 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

15 minutes ago
 Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different m ..

Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different markets

8 minutes ago
'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office ' ..

'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office 'thefts' spur outrage

8 minutes ago
 PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

8 minutes ago
 PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

13 minutes ago
 Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

13 minutes ago
 Preparations of general elections discusses

Preparations of general elections discusses

13 minutes ago
 KP Info Minister condemns Bajaur blast

KP Info Minister condemns Bajaur blast

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports