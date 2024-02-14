Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2024 | 06:19 PM
Brief scores from the first innings of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Wednesday
Afghanistan 266 all out, 48.2 overs (R. Gurbaz 48, R. Shah 65, A. Omarzai 54, P. Madushan 3-45, D. Wellalage 2-38) v Sri Lanka
Series: Sri Lanka lead three-match series 2-0
Toss: Afghanistan.
