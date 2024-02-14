Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Wednesday

Kandy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the first innings of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Wednesday:

Afghanistan 266 all out, 48.2 overs (R. Gurbaz 48, R. Shah 65, A. Omarzai 54, P. Madushan 3-45, D. Wellalage 2-38) v Sri Lanka

Series: Sri Lanka lead three-match series 2-0

Toss: Afghanistan.