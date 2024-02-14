Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Brief scores from the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Wednesday
Kandy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Wednesday:
Afghanistan 266 all out, 48.2 overs (R. Gurbaz 48, R. Shah 65, A. Omarzai 54, P.
Madushan 3-45, D. Wellalage 2-38) v Sri Lanka 267 for three, 35.2 overs (P. Nissanka 118, A.Fernando 91, K.Mendis 40, Q.Ahmad 2-46)
result: Sri Lanka won by seven wickets
Series: Sri Lanka win three-match series 3-0
Toss: Afghanistan
