Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Kandy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Wednesday:

Afghanistan 266 all out, 48.2 overs (R. Gurbaz 48, R. Shah 65, A. Omarzai 54, P.

Madushan 3-45, D. Wellalage 2-38) v Sri Lanka 267 for three, 35.2 overs (P. Nissanka 118, A.Fernando 91, K.Mendis 40, Q.Ahmad 2-46)

result: Sri Lanka won by seven wickets

Series: Sri Lanka win three-match series 3-0

Toss: Afghanistan