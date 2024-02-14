Open Menu

Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Brief scores from the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Wednesday

Kandy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Pallekele on Wednesday:

Afghanistan 266 all out, 48.2 overs (R. Gurbaz 48, R. Shah 65, A. Omarzai 54, P.

Madushan 3-45, D. Wellalage 2-38) v Sri Lanka 267 for three, 35.2 overs (P. Nissanka 118, A.Fernando 91, K.Mendis 40, Q.Ahmad 2-46)

result: Sri Lanka won by seven wickets

Series: Sri Lanka win three-match series 3-0

Toss: Afghanistan

Related Topics

Afghanistan Sri Lanka All From P

Recent Stories

ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

3 minutes ago
 PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potent ..

PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential

3 minutes ago
 7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rup ..

Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee

13 minutes ago
 SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state ..

SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land

4 minutes ago
 FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, ..

FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling

9 minutes ago
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jail ..

JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik

4 minutes ago
 SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee ..

SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench

4 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hosp ..

CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan

4 minutes ago
 Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submar ..

Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard

4 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ relea ..

HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released

31 minutes ago
 Italy fines BAT, Amazon over heated tobacco ads

Italy fines BAT, Amazon over heated tobacco ads

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports