Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2024 | 11:24 PM
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the second T20 international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo on Tuesday:
Sri Lanka 173-6 in 20 overs (Charith Asalanka 69, Angelo Mathews 66; Luke Jongwe 2-32, Blessing Muzarabani 2-36) v Zimbabwe 178-6 in 19.
5 overs (Craig Ervine 70, Brian Bennett 25, Luke Jongwe 25 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2-25, Dushmantha Chameera 2-30)
Toss: Zimbabwe
result: Zimbabwe won by four wickets
Series: The three-match series is tied at 1-1
Next match: Thursday in Colombo
