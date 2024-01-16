Open Menu

Cricket: Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 16, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Brief scores from the second T20 international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo on Tuesday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the second T20 international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo on Tuesday:

Sri Lanka 173-6 in 20 overs (Charith Asalanka 69, Angelo Mathews 66; Luke Jongwe 2-32, Blessing Muzarabani 2-36) v Zimbabwe 178-6 in 19.

5 overs (Craig Ervine 70, Brian Bennett 25, Luke Jongwe 25 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2-25, Dushmantha Chameera 2-30)

Toss: Zimbabwe

result: Zimbabwe won by four wickets

Series: The three-match series is tied at 1-1

Next match: Thursday in Colombo

More Stories From Sports