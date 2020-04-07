Cricket star, Shahid Afridi visits Swat, distributes food packages among needy people

Cricket star, Shahid Afridi Tuesday paid a visit to Swat district and distributed food packages among people affected by lockdown to stop spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :cricket star, Shahid Afridi Tuesday paid a visit to Swat district and distributed food packages among people affected by lockdown to stop spread of coronavirus.

According to a press statement issued here, during the visit Shahid Afridi held a meeting with members of a charity organization.

Commissioner Malakand Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam and others were also present on the occasion.

After the meeting, Shahid Afiridi distributed food packages among few families. He also announced distribution of more packages among 250 affected families at their doorstep through relevant charity organization.

Shahid said people of Swat have extend great love to him and he was standing with them at this time of difficulty.

He said he would soon visit Swat district again in the upcoming month of Ramzan for help of needy and deserving people.