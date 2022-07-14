UrduPoint.com

Cricket: T20 World Cup Qualifying Final Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published July 14, 2022

Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying final standings

Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament final standings after third round of group matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Thursday

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament final standings after third round of group matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Thursday (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate): Group A Zimbabwe 3 3 0 0 6 3.

000 - qualified United States 3 2 1 0 4 1.779 - qualified Jersey 3 1 2 0 2 -0.484 Singapore 3 0 3 0 0 -4.267 Group B Netherlands 3 3 0 0 6 3.473 - qualified Papua New Guinea 3 1 2 0 2 -0.419 - qualified Hong Kong 3 1 2 0 2 -0.898 Uganda 3 1 2 0 2 -1.996 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for semi-finals

