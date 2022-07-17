UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 17, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Cricket: T20 World Cup qualifying tournament brief scores

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from 2022 Twenty20 World Cup qualifying tournament matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Sunday: Final Zimbabwe 132 in 19.3 overs (Sean Williams 28, Regis Chakabva 27; Logan van Beek 3-18, Bas de Leede 2-19) Netherlands 95 in 18.2 overs (Stephan Myburgh 22, Teja Nidamanuru 21; Sikandar Raza 4-8, Wesley Madhevere 2-15) Toss: Zimbabwe Zimbabwe won by 37 runs Note: Zimbabwe and the Netherlands qualify for T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16 Play-offs 3rd place Papua New Guinea 97 in 16.3 overs (Lega Siaka 28; Rusty Theron 2-10, Vatsal Vaghela 2-12, Nisarg Patel 2-14) United States 92 in 19.1 overs (Vaghela 29; Chad Soper 3-11, Assad Vala 3-18, Norman Vanua 2-23) Toss: US Papua New Guinea won by five runs 5th place Uganda 102-7 in 20 overs (Simon Ssesazi 23, Ronak Patel 22; Mohammad Ghazanfar 3-22, Aizaz Khan 2-14) Hong Kong 98-8 in 20 overs (Zeeshan Ali 26, Shahid Wasif 22; Juma Miyagi 2-13, Bilal Hassun 2-18, Cosmas Kyewuta 2-28) Toss: Hong Kong Uganda won by four runs 7th place Singapore 140-7 in 20 overs (Manpreet Singh 47, Surendran Chandramohan 31, Navin Param 23; Benjamin Ward 2-17, Dominic Blampied 2-22, Charles Perchard 2-27) Jersey 141-4 in 15.

4 overs (Nick Greenwooed 48, Jonty Jenner 39 not out, Asa Tribe 36; Vinoth Baskaran 2-20) Toss: Singapore Jersey won by six wickets Final placings: 1.

Zimbabwe, 2. Netherlands, 3. Papua New Guinea, 4. US, 5. Uganda, 6. Hong Kong, 7. Jersey, 8. Singapore

