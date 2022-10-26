Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Wednesday's matches (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 4.450 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 0.450 England 2 1 1 0 2 0.

239 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2 -1.169 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.555 Afghanistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.620 Group 2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.450 India 1 1 0 0 2 0.050 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 - Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 1 - Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.450 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals