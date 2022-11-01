Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Tuesday's matches in Group 1 (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate):

Brisbane, Australia, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Tuesday's matches in Group 1 (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 4 2 1 1 5 2.233 England 4 2 1 1 5 0.547 Australia 4 2 1 1 5 -0.

304 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 2 -0.457 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 -1.544 Afghanistan 4 0 2 2 2 -0.718 Group 2 South Africa 3 2 0 1 5 2.772 India 3 2 1 0 4 0.844 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 -1.533 Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1 3 -0.050 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 0.765 Netherlands 3 0 3 0 0 -1.948 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals