Cricket: T20 World Cup Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Wednesday

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Wednesday's matches in Group 2 (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 4 2 1 1 5 2.233 England 4 2 1 1 5 0.547 Australia 4 2 1 1 5 -0.

304 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 4 -0.457 Ireland 4 1 2 1 3 -1.544 Afghanistan 4 0 2 2 2 -0.718 Group 2 India 4 3 1 0 6 0.730 South Africa 3 2 0 1 5 2.772 Bangladesh 4 2 4 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 0.765 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

