UrduPoint.com

Cricket: T20 World Cup Standings

Muhammad Rameez Published November 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Cricket: T20 World Cup standings

Sydney, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Saturday's match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 *New Zealand 5 3 1 1 7 2.113 *England 5 3 1 1 7 0.473 Australia 5 3 1 1 7 -0.173 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 4 -0.

422 Ireland 5 1 3 1 3 -1.615 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 2 -0.571 Group 2 India 4 3 1 0 6 0.730 South Africa 4 2 1 1 5 1.441 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.117 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals.

*denotes qualified

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Ireland South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands Top

Recent Stories

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punja ..

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

42 minutes ago
 Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

1 hour ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

1 hour ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

3 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.