Cricket: T20 World Cup tables

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings on Monday

Hobart, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings on Monday (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 4.450 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 2 2.467 England 1 1 0 0 2 0.

620 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.620 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 -2.467 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 -4.450 Group 2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.450 India 1 1 0 0 2 0.050 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 - Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 1 - Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.450 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals