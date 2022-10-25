Cricket: T20 World Cup tables

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Australia's win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Australia's win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run-rate): Group 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 4.450 England 1 1 0 0 2 0.620 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 0.

450 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.555 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.620 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 -2.467 Group 2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.450 India 1 1 0 0 2 0.050 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 - Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 1 - Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.450 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals