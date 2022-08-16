UrduPoint.com

Cricket: The Netherlands V Pakistan 1st ODI Score

Muhammad Rameez Published August 16, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Brief score from the first innings of the first one-day international between The Netherlands and Pakistan on Tuesday

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first one-day international between The Netherlands and Pakistan on Tuesday: At RotterdamPakistan 314-6, 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman, 109, Babar Azam 74; B. de Leede 2-42, Van Beek 2-89) v The NetherlandsToss: Pakistan

