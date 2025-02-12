Cricket Tournament Kicks Off At PCP Sports Gala
Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
A cricket tournament of the Sports Gala organized by Paraplegic Center Peshawar commenced with great enthusiasm by the participants on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A cricket tournament of the Sports Gala organized by Paraplegic Center Peshawar commenced with great enthusiasm by the participants on Wednesday.
Held at the spacious cricket ground in Hayatabad Phase 5, the tournament features 18 teams competing for the title.
On the opening day, two thrilling matches were played. In the first match, Ortho Department defeated Paraplegic Administration by 14 runs in a nail-biting contest. The second match saw Paraplegic Zalmi overpower Attendants with a four-wicket victory. Both winning teams secured their spots in the quarterfinals.
The Ludo and Carrom board finals for wheelchair women and Zalmi Attendants are scheduled for Thursday, while the wheelchair men's final will take place on Friday.
Additionally, the finals for volleyball, basketball, and archery are also set for Friday.
During the event, Paraplegic Center Peshawar’s Chief Executive, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, visited the tournament and praised the outstanding performances of the players.
He particularly appreciated the participation of disabled athletes and women, emphasizing that the center will continue to promote sports and recreational activities by enhancing facilities.
He further stated that engagement in sports fosters a healthy lifestyle and plays a crucial role in social development.
APP/vak
