Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Standings in the first round group stage of the T20 World Cup after the completion of qualifying on Friday (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate): Group A Sri Lanka 3 3 0 0 6 3.

754 -- qualified for Super 12s Namibia 3 2 1 0 4 -0.523 -- qualified for Super 12s Ireland 3 1 2 0 2 -0.853 Netherlands 3 0 3 0 0 -2.460 Group B Scotland 3 3 0 0 6 0.775 -- qualified for Super 12s Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 4 1.733 -- qualified for Super 12sOman 3 1 2 0 2 -0.025Papua New Guinea 3 0 3 0 0 -2.655