Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:49 PM

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Saturday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Saturday's first match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 2 2 0 0 4 3.614 Australia 2 2 0 0 4 0.727 --------------------------- South Africa 3 2 1 0 4 0.

210 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 2 -0.350 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 -1.598 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 -1.069 Group 2 Pakistan 3 3 0 0 6 0.638 Afghanistan 2 1 1 0 2 3.092 ---------------------------- Namibia 1 1 0 0 2 0.550 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 -0.532 India 1 0 1 0 0 -0.973 Scotland 2 0 2 0 0 -3.562 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

