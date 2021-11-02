UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:53 AM

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Monday's match

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Monday's match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 4 4 0 0 8 3.183 South Africa 3 2 1 0 4 0.210 ----------------------------- Australia 3 2 1 0 4 -0.627 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 2 -0.

590 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 -1.598 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 -1.069 Group 2 Pakistan 3 3 0 0 6 0.638 Afghanistan 3 2 1 0 4 3.097 ---------------------------- New Zealand 2 1 1 0 2 0.765 Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.287 India 2 0 2 0 0 -1.609 Scotland 2 0 2 0 0 -3.562 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

