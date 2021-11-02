Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Monday's match

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Monday's match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 4 4 0 0 8 3.183 South Africa 3 2 1 0 4 0.210 ----------------------------- Australia 3 2 1 0 4 -0.627 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 2 -0.

590 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 -1.598 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 -1.069 Group 2 Pakistan 3 3 0 0 6 0.638 Afghanistan 3 2 1 0 4 3.097 ---------------------------- New Zealand 2 1 1 0 2 0.765 Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.287 India 2 0 2 0 0 -1.609 Scotland 2 0 2 0 0 -3.562 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals