Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Tuesday

Dubai, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Tuesday's first match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 4 4 0 0 8 3.183 South Africa 4 3 1 0 6 0.742 ----------------------------- Australia 3 2 1 0 4 -0.

627 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 2 -0.590 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 -1.598 Bangladesh 4 0 4 0 0 -1.435 Group 2 Pakistan 3 3 0 0 6 0.638 Afghanistan 3 2 1 0 4 3.097 ---------------------------- New Zealand 2 1 1 0 2 0.765 Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.287 India 2 0 2 0 0 -1.609 Scotland 2 0 2 0 0 -3.562 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

