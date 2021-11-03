Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Wednesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Wednesday's first match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 4 4 0 0 8 3.183 South Africa 4 3 1 0 6 0.742 ----------------------------- Australia 3 2 1 0 4 -0.627 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 2 -0.

590 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 -1.598 Bangladesh 4 0 4 0 0 -1.435 Group 2 Pakistan 4 4 0 0 8 1.065 -- qualified for semi-finals Afghanistan 3 2 1 0 4 3.097 ---------------------------- New Zealand 3 2 1 0 4 0.816 Namibia 3 1 2 0 2 -1.600 India 2 0 2 0 0 -1.609 Scotland 3 0 3 0 0 -2.645 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals