Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Friday's first match

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Friday's first match (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 4 4 0 0 8 3.183 Australia 4 3 1 0 6 1.031 ------------------------------ South Africa 4 3 1 0 6 0.742 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 4 -0.

269 West Indies 4 1 3 0 2 -1.558 Bangladesh 5 0 5 0 0 -2.383 Group 2 Pakistan 4 4 0 0 8 1.065 -- qualified for semi-finals New Zealand 4 3 1 0 6 1.277 ------------------------------ Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.481 India 3 1 2 0 2 0.073 Namibia 4 1 3 0 2 -1.851 Scotland 3 0 3 0 0 -2.645 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

