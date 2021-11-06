Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Saturday's matches

6th Nov, 2021:Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 5 4 1 0 8 2.464 -- qualified for semi-finals Australia 5 4 1 0 8 1.216 -- qualified for semi-finals ------------------------------ South Africa 5 4 1 0 8 0.

739 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 4 -0.269 West Indies 5 1 4 0 2 -1.641 Bangladesh 5 0 5 0 0 -2.383 Group 2 Pakistan 4 4 0 0 8 1.065 -- qualified for semi-finals New Zealand 4 3 1 0 6 1.277 ------------------------------ India 4 2 2 0 4 1.619 Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.481 Namibia 4 1 3 0 2 -1.851 Scotland 4 0 4 0 0 -3.494 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals