UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup Standings

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:51 AM

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Saturday's matches

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, lost, no result, points, net run rate) Group 1 England 5 4 1 0 8 2.464 -- qualified for semi-finals Australia 5 4 1 0 8 1.216 -- qualified for semi-finals ------------------------------ South Africa 5 4 1 0 8 0.

739 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 4 -0.269 West Indies 5 1 4 0 2 -1.641 Bangladesh 5 0 5 0 0 -2.383 Group 2 Pakistan 4 4 0 0 8 1.065 -- qualified for semi-finals New Zealand 4 3 1 0 6 1.277 ------------------------------ India 4 2 2 0 4 1.619 Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 4 1.481 Namibia 4 1 3 0 2 -1.851 Scotland 4 0 4 0 0 -3.494 Note: Top two sides in each group qualify for the semi-finals

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka South Africa Namibia Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati ..

Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati Values Visual Book&#039;

7 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy ..

Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy: Shaukat Tarin

36 minutes ago
 US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination ..

US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination of Staff in Large Companies

36 minutes ago
 Glitches hit Nigeria southeast election

Glitches hit Nigeria southeast election

36 minutes ago
 At least 3 Tunisians killed in oil field accident ..

At least 3 Tunisians killed in oil field accident off Libya

40 minutes ago
 US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination ..

US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination of Staff in Large Companies

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.