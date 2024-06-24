Cricket: United States V England T20 World Cup Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 24, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup between the United States and England at the Kensington Oval on Sunday:
United States 115 all out, 18.
5 overs (Nitish Kumar 30, Corey Anderson 29, Harmeet Singh 21; Chris Jordan 4-10, Adil Rashid 2-13, Sam Curran 2-23) v England 117-0, 9.4 overs (Jos Buttler 83 not out, Phil Salt 25 not out)
Toss: England
result: England won by 10 wickets
