Cricket: United States v England T20 World Cup scores

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup between the United States and England at the Kensington Oval on Sunday:

United States 115 all out, 18.

5 overs (Nitish Kumar 30, Corey Anderson 29, Harmeet Singh 21; Chris Jordan 4-10, Adil Rashid 2-13, Sam Curran 2-23) v England 117-0, 9.4 overs (Jos Buttler 83 not out, Phil Salt 25 not out)

Toss: England

result: England won by 10 wickets