Cricket Wave To Hit United States With US Masters T10

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 18, 2023 | 08:40 PM

T10 Global Sports expands to new frontier with six franchises for inaugural edition of US T10 League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023) Having introduced cricket’s fastest format to the world, the T-Ten Global Sports is now on a mission to leave their mark across the globe.

And next up on the agenda is the US Masters T10 League which will feature some of the most exciting legends of cricket, as they roll back the clocks for the fans.
The US Masters T10 League, which will see the likes of 2011 World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, will have six teams in the fray, battling it out for top honours from August 18 to 27.

The franchises involved will be owned by passionate cricket fans, who want to be a part of this unique journey of the sport in USA.
The New York Warriors is owned by Muhammad Kamran Awan, a Pakistani businessman, who hopes to make his country proud and also grow the game of cricket in USA.
The Texas Chargers have the dynamic troika of Hemal Doshi, Paresh Patel and Atam Raval owning the team, meanwhile, the mantle of ownership for the Morrisville Unity is with the team of Ankit Patel, Ajay Keshri and Sanjay Gupta.
The Atlanta Riders is being owned by Mohammed Tarek Hasan and the California Knights are owned by Janak Patel, Nimesh Desai, Rohit Batta and Rajat Batta, while the buck stops at Himanshu Patel for the New Jersey Trilton.


“The T10 format is really catching up with cricket fans around the world, and we at T-Ten Global Sports can’t wait to get the US Masters T10 League going.

I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the team owners, as they join this ever-growing family of passionate fans. We have a big task ahead and I am confident that everyone involved will put their best forward in terms of ensuring that we have the best tournament in the continent,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T-Ten Sports Management.
Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner - said, “The US Masters T10 League will surely be one of the best tournaments in the sport in recent years, as everyone involved is extremely invested in it.

The team owners are doing all they can to ensure that their squads do the best they can, and I am confident there will be some very closely contested games. I would like to welcome the teams and their management on this special journey.”

