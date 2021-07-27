UrduPoint.com
Cricket: West Indies V Australia ODI Scoreboard

Tue 27th July 2021

Cricket: West Indies v Australia ODI scoreboard

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the third one-day international of a three-match series between the West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Monday: West Indies Innings E.

Lewis not out 55 S. Hope c Marsh b Agar 14 S. Hetmyer b Hazlewood 6 D. Bravo c Philippe b Agar 18 N. Pooran b Turner 3 K. Pollard c Turner b Starc 11 J. Holder b Zampa 5 A. Joseph c wkpr Carey b Hazlewood 15 H.

Walsh c Henriques b Starc 7 A. Hosein stpd wkpr Carey b Zampa 3 S. Cottrell b Starc 0 Extras (b-4, lb-4, w-7) 15 Total (45.1 overs, all out) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Hetmyer), 2-41 (Hope), 3-46 (Pooran), 4-59 (Bravo), 5-71 (Pollard), 6-75 (Holder), 7-119 (Joseph), 8-132 (Walsh), 9-137 (Hosein), 10-152 (Cottrell) Bowling: M.

Starc 9.

1-0-43-3 (3w), J. Hazlewood 8-1-18-2, A. Agar 10-1-31-2 (2w), A. Turner 8-1-23-1 (1w), A. Zampa 10-2-29-2 (1w) Australia Innings J. Philippe c wkpr Hope b Joseph 10 M. Henriques lbw Hosein 1 A.

Carey lbw Walsh 35 M. Marsh c wkpr Hope b Cottrell 29 M. Wade not out 51 A. Agar not out 19 Extras (w-7, nb-1) 8 Total (30.3 overs, 4 wkts) 153 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Henriques), 2-27 (Philippe), 3-65 (Marsh), 4-99 (Carey) Did not bat: D.

Christian, A. Turner, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Bowling: S. Cottrell 3-0-34-1 (4w), J. Holder 5-0-17-0, A. Hosein 10-1-29-1 (2w, 1nb), A. Joseph 3-0-14-1, H. Walsh 7-0-41-1 (1w), K. Pollard 2-0-12-0, N. Pooran 0.3-0-6-0 result: Australia won by 6 wickets Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), L. Reifer (BAR)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson.

