Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scores

Providence , Guyana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by nine wickets in the second one-day international of a three-match series at the Guyana National Stadium on Wednesday.

Brief scores at the end of the West Indies innings: West Indies 108 all out off 35 overs (K.

Paul 25 not out, S. Hope 18, K. Mayers 17; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-29, Nasum Ahmed 3-19) v Bangladesh 112-1 off 20.4 overs (Tamim Iqbal 50 not out, Liton Das 32 not out; G. Motie 1-39) Toss: BangladeshResult: Bangladesh won by 9 wicketsSeries status: Bangladesh lead series 2-0