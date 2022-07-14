UrduPoint.com

Cricket: West Indies V Bangladesh, Second ODI Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published July 14, 2022 | 12:43 AM

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scores

Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by nine wickets in the second one-day international of a three-match series at the Guyana National Stadium on Wednesday

Providence , Guyana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Bangladesh defeated the West Indies by nine wickets in the second one-day international of a three-match series at the Guyana National Stadium on Wednesday.

Brief scores at the end of the West Indies innings: West Indies 108 all out off 35 overs (K.

Paul 25 not out, S. Hope 18, K. Mayers 17; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-29, Nasum Ahmed 3-19) v Bangladesh 112-1 off 20.4 overs (Tamim Iqbal 50 not out, Liton Das 32 not out; G. Motie 1-39) Toss: BangladeshResult: Bangladesh won by 9 wicketsSeries status: Bangladesh lead series 2-0

Related Topics

Bangladesh Lead Guyana Tamim Iqbal All

Recent Stories

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

16 minutes ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

16 minutes ago
 EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks D ..

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine ..

18 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

18 minutes ago
 13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

18 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Parties in Grain Talks to Reconvene ..

Guterres Says Parties in Grain Talks to Reconvene Very Soon, Sure About Deal Nex ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.