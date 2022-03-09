Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

UrduPoint.com

Scoreboard at close of the first day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday

Crawley c wkpr da Silva b Seales 8 J. Root b Roach 13 D. Lawrence c Blackwood b Holder 20 B. Stokes b Seales 36 J. Bairstow not out 109 B. Foakes lbw Holder 42 C.

Woakes not out 24 Extras (lb-7, nb-5) 12 Total (6 wkts, 86 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Lees), 2-17 (Crawley), 3-27 (Root), 4-48 (Lawrence), 5-115 (Stokes), 6-214 (Foakes) To bat: C.

Overton, M. Wood, J. Leach Bowling: K. Roach 16-2-71-2 (5nb), J. Seales 19-5-64-2, J. Holder 16-9-15-2, A. Joseph 19-2-69-0, V. Permaul 13-4-35-0, K. Brathwaite 3-1-7-0 Toss: EnglandUmpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson (ANT).

