Cricket: West Indies V England 1st Test Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 09, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday: England 311 (J.

Bairstow 140; J. Seales 4-79) v West Indies 44-0 Match status: West Indies trail on first innings by 267 runs with 10 wickets in handToss: England

