Cricket: West Indies V England 1st Test Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Cricket: West Indies v England 1st Test scores

Brief scores after England declared their second innings on the fifth day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores after England declared their second innings on the fifth day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday: England 311 (J.

Bairstow 140; J. Seales 4-79) and 349-6 declared (Z. Crawley 121, J. Root 109) v West Indies 375 (N. Bonner 123, K. Brathwaite 55) Match status: West Indies require 286 to winToss: England

More Stories From Sports

