Cricket: West Indies v England T20 scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2023 | 08:20 AM

St. George's, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Brief scores from the second T20 international between West Indies and England at the National Stadium on Thursday:

West Indies: 176-7 in 20 overs (B. King 82 not out, R. Powell 50, K. Mayers 17; A. Rashid 2-11, T.

Mills 2-30)

England: 166-7 in 20 overs (S. Curran 50, P. Salt 25, W. Jacks 24; A. Joseph 3-39, A. Hosein 2-24)

result: West Indies won by 10 runs

Series: West Indies lead best-of-five series 2-0

Toss: England

