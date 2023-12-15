Cricket: West Indies V England T20 Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 15, 2023 | 08:20 AM
St. George's, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Brief scores from the second T20 international between West Indies and England at the National Stadium on Thursday:
West Indies: 176-7 in 20 overs (B. King 82 not out, R. Powell 50, K. Mayers 17; A. Rashid 2-11, T.
Mills 2-30)
England: 166-7 in 20 overs (S. Curran 50, P. Salt 25, W. Jacks 24; A. Joseph 3-39, A. Hosein 2-24)
result: West Indies won by 10 runs
Series: West Indies lead best-of-five series 2-0
Toss: England