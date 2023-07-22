Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test score

Brief scores at lunch on the rain-interrupted third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday

Port of Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the rain-interrupted third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday: India 438 (V.

Kohli 121, R. Sharma 80, R. Jadeja 61, R. Ashwin 56) v West Indies 117-2 (K. Brathwaite 49 not out) Match Situation: West Indies trail on first innings by 321 runs with eight wickets in hand.