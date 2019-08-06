UrduPoint.com
Cricket: West Indies V India 3rd T20 Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

Scoreboard in the third T20 international between West Indies and India at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday

Providence, Guyana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard in the third T20 international between West Indies and India at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday: West Indies E.

Lewis lbw D. Chahar 1 S. Narine c Saini b D. Chahar 2 S. Hetmyer lbw D. Chahar 1 K. Pollard b Saini 58 N. Pooran c Pant b Saini 17 R. Powell not out 32 C. Brathwaite c Sundar b R. Chahar 10 F.

Allen not out 8 Extras (lb4, w4) 8 Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Narine), 2-13 (Lewis), 3-14 (Hetmyer), 4-80 (Pooran), 5-105 (Pollard), 6-119 (Brathwaite) Did not bat: K.

Paul, S. Cottrell, O. Thomas Bowling: B. Kumar 3-0-19-0, D. Chahar 3-1-4-3, N. Saini 4-0-34-2, R. Chahar 3-0-27-1, W. Sundar 3-0-23-0 (3w), K. Pandya 4-0-35-0 (1w) Toss: IndiaUmpires: Nigel Duguid (WIS), Leslie Reifer (WIS)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

