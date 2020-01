St. George's, Grenada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores in the third and final one-day international between West Indies and Ireland at the National cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada on Sunday: Ireland 203 all out in 49.1 overs (A. Balbirnie 71; H. Walsh 4-36, O. Thomas 3-41) v West Indies Toss: West IndiesSeries: West Indies lead 2-0