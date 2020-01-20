Cricket: West Indies v Ireland, 3rd T20 International

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores in the third and final Twenty20 International between West Indies and Ireland at Warner Park on Sunday: Ireland 138 all out in 19.1 overs (K.

O'Brien 36; K. Pollard 3-17, D. Bravo 3-19) v West Indies 140-1 in 11 overs (L. Simmons 91 not out, E, Lewis 46) result: West Indies won by nine wicketsSeries: 1-1 (2nd match abandoned due to rain).