UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: West Indies V Ireland, 3rd T20 International

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Cricket: West Indies v Ireland, 3rd T20 International

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores in the third and final Twenty20 International between West Indies and Ireland at Warner Park on Sunday: Ireland 138 all out in 19.1 overs (K.

O'Brien 36; K. Pollard 3-17, D. Bravo 3-19) v West Indies 140-1 in 11 overs (L. Simmons 91 not out, E, Lewis 46) result: West Indies won by nine wicketsSeries: 1-1 (2nd match abandoned due to rain).

Related Topics

Ireland Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE supports peace, development in Libya: Abdullah ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of European Cou ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.