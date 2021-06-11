UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: West Indies V South Africa 1st Test Scores

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test scores

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the opening day of the first match of the two-Test series between the West Indies and South Africa at the Daren Sammy cricket Ground in St Lucia on Thursday.

West Indies 97 (J. Holder 20, K. Brathwaite 15, S. Hope 15; L. Ngidi 5-19, A. Nortje 4-35) vs South Africa 30-1 (K. Peterson 19 n.o., A. Markram 10 n.o.; K. Roach 1-13)Toss: West IndiesMatch Status: South Africa trail on first innings by 67 runs with nine wickets in hand

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

48 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 hour ago

Parliamentary rules, Constitution followed for bri ..

58 seconds ago

Speaker NA meets CM, lauds welfare projects in Pun ..

1 minute ago

FBI Chief Admits Ransomware Attacks Incomparable t ..

1 minute ago

US Has Capabilities to Defeat China If It Invades ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.