Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test scores

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the opening day of the first match of the two-Test series between the West Indies and South Africa at the Daren Sammy cricket Ground in St Lucia on Thursday.

West Indies 97 (J. Holder 20, K. Brathwaite 15, S. Hope 15; L. Ngidi 5-19, A. Nortje 4-35) vs South Africa 30-1 (K. Peterson 19 n.o., A. Markram 10 n.o.; K. Roach 1-13)Toss: West IndiesMatch Status: South Africa trail on first innings by 67 runs with nine wickets in hand