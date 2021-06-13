Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard from the third day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and South Africa at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Saturday

West Indies 1st Innings - 97 South Africa 1st Innings - 322 West Indies 2nd Innings - overnight 82-4 K.

Brathwaite lbw Rabada 7 K. Powell lbw Rabada 14 S. Hope c Mulder b Nortje 12 R. Chase b Maharaj 62 K. Mayers c Mulder b Nortje 12 J. Blackwood c van der Dussen b Rabada 13 J. Holder b Maharaj 4 J.

da Silva b Rabada 9 R. Cornwall c van der Dussen b Rabada 0 K. Roach not out 13 J. Seales c Mulder b Nortje 3 Extras (b-8, lb-2, nb-2, w-1) 13 Total (64 overs, all out) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Brathwaite), 2-25 (Powell), 3-37 (Hope), 4-51 (Mayers), 5-97 (Blackwood), 6-125 (Holder), 7-140 (Chase), 8-141 (Cornwall), 9-146 (da Silva), 10-162 (Seales) Bowling: K.

Rabada 20-9-34-5 (1nb), L. Ngidi 13-3-31-0, A. Nortje 14-5-46-3, W. Mulder 6-1-18-0 (1nb, 1w), K. Maharaj 11-5-23-2 Note: Kieran Powell was introduced as a concussion substitute for Nkrumah Bonner in the West Indies team on the first afternoon result: South Africa won by innings and 63 runs Toss: West IndiesUmpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)