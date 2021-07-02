UrduPoint.com
Cricket: West Indies V South Africa 4th T20 Scoreboard

Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:10 AM

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 4th T20 scoreboard

St. George's, Grenada, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the 4th T20 International of the five-match series between the West Indies and South Africa at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday: West Indies Innings L.

Simmons lbw b Linde 47 E. Lewis c Markram b Nortje 7 C. Gayle c de Kock b Rabada 5 S. Hetmyer c de Kock b Linde 7 N. Pooran c van der Dussen b Shamsi 16 K. Pollard not out 51 A. Russell c Nortje b Shamsi 9 F.

Allen not out 19 Extras (b1, lb1, w4) 6 Total (20 overs, 6 wkts) 167 Did not bat: D. Bravo, O. McCoy, F. Edwards Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Lewis), 2-32 (Gayle), 63-3 (Hetmyer), 4-70 (Simmons), 5-89 (Pooran), 6-101 (Russell) Bowling: Markram 1-0-20-0, Ngidi 4-0-48-0 (2w), Nortje 4-0-32-1, Rabada 3-0-36-1 (1w), Linde 4-0-16-2, Shamsi 4-0-13-2 (1w) South Africa Innings Q.

de Kock c Simmons b Bravo 60 R. Hendricks st Pooran b Gayle 2 T. Bavuma lbw b McCoy 7 A. Markram b Russell 20 R. van der Dussen c Pooran b Pollard 6 D. Miller c Gayle b Russell 12 G. Linde c Simmons b Bravo 6 K.

Rabada not out 16 T. Shamsi c Gayle b Bravo 0 L. Ngidi c Simmons b Bravo 0 A. Nortje not out 4 Extras (b5, lb3, w4, nb1) 13 Total (20 overs, 9 wkts) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Hendricks), 2-36 (Bavuma), 3-62 (Markram), 5-94 (Miller), 6-110 (Linde), 7-126 (de Kock), 8-126 (Shamsi), 9-127 (Ngidi) Bowling: Edwards 2-0-21-0, Gayle 2-0-11-1 (1w), McCoy 4-0-33-1 (2w, 1nb), Russell 4-0-30-2 (1w), Bravo 4-0-19-4, Pollard 4-0-24-1 result: West Indies won by 21 runs Series: 2-2 Toss: South AfricaUmpires: Leslie Reifer (WIS), Patrick Gustard (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

More Stories From Sports

