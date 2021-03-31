Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday: West Indies 354 (K.

Brathwaite 126, R.

Cornwall 73, K. Mayers 49; S. Lakmal 4-94, D. Chameera 3-69, D. de Silva 1-26) vs Sri Lanka 182-5 (L. Thirimanne 55, D. Chandimal 44, D. de Silva 39; K. Mayers 1-6, J. Blackwood 1-10, S. Gabriel 1-33) Toss: Sri LankaMatch status: Sri Lanka trail on first innings by 172 runs with five wickets in hand