UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: West Indies V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:12 PM

Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday: West Indies 354 (K.

Brathwaite 126, R.

Cornwall 73, K. Mayers 49; S. Lakmal 4-94, D. Chameera 3-69, D. de Silva 1-26) vs Sri Lanka 182-5 (L. Thirimanne 55, D. Chandimal 44, D. de Silva 39; K. Mayers 1-6, J. Blackwood 1-10, S. Gabriel 1-33) Toss: Sri LankaMatch status: Sri Lanka trail on first innings by 172 runs with five wickets in hand

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Cornwall

Recent Stories

Israel Plans to Start Vaccinating Teenagers Aged 1 ..

40 seconds ago

WHO Says China's Sinopharm, Sinovac Vaccines Meet ..

41 seconds ago

Guterres sees role for UN monitors in Libya truce

43 seconds ago

Punjab University organizes 6th geological congres ..

46 seconds ago

IGHDS to mark Thalassaemia Day on April 27

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur urges to complete all running ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.