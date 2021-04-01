Cricket: West Indies v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, April 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday: West Indies 354 (K.

Brathwaite 126, R. Cornwall 73; S. Lakmal 4-94) and 69-2 v Sri Lanka 258 (L. Thirimanne 55, P. Nissanka 51) Toss: Sri LankaMatch situation: West Indies lead by 165 runs with eight second-innings wickets in hand