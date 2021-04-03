UrduPoint.com
Cricket: West Indies V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:26 AM

Brief scores at lunch on the last day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the last day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday: West Indies 354 (K.

Brathwaite 126, R. Cornwall 73; S. Lakmal 4-94, D.

Chameera 3-69) and 280-4 dec (K. Brathwaite 85, J. Holder 71 n.o., K. Mayers 55; S. Lakmal 2-62, D. Chameera 2-74) vs Sri Lanka 258 (L. Thirimanne 55, P.

Nissanka 51; K. Roach 3-58, J. Holder 2-39, A. Joseph 2-64) and 93-0 (D. Karunaratne 54 n.o., L. Thirimanne 37 n.o.) Toss: Sri LankaMatch Status: Sri Lanka need 284 more runs to win with ten wickets in hand

More Stories From Sports

