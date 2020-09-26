Cricket without fans is incomplete but blessing in disguise, says Babar Azam

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan’s White Ball captain says it is a good chance for PTV Sport that it could maximize its viewers after becoming part of Pakistan Cricket Board.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) Pakistan T20I Captain Babar Azam said that cricket without fans was incomplete but realized that it could be a blessing in disguise.

Babar Azam said that cricket was all about fans because they always inspired and motivated the players through their presence and support all the time.

However, this time the cricket would be completely different as there would be no fans on the ground chairs.

“The game is all about the fans, they are the ones who inspire and motivate us with their presence and support during good and bad days. But the flip side in these challenging times is that cricket is taking place and ptv Sports, the channel I grew up watching, will be relaying live pictures in every tv lounge to keep the fans connected and involved with the tournament that will feature country’s best players in the shortest format,” said Babar Azam.

He said: “Backed up by the PCB’s own digital assets, this competition should get the following, recognition and acknowledgement that it deserves even though nothing can replace in-stadia presence of the cricket followers and fans,”.

The captain said that he could request the fans on behalf of all competitors was to continue to support this tournament online and show the world through their positive engagement that they were one of the biggest sporting nations that loved its cricket and would back and support its players no matter what.

“It’s a good chance for PTV sports to increase its viewers. PTV Sports has a strong archive of old and classic matches,” said Babar Azam, pointing out that but PTV by becoming a partner of the PCB could further strengthen itself as one of the premier sport channels through excellent and quality content.