Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Standings in the Women's T20 World Cup after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate): Group 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.413 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.

194 ------------------------------ South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.550 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.720 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.050 Group 2 England 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.497 India 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.590 --------------------------- Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.542 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.542 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.922 Note: Top two teams in each group qualify for semi-finals