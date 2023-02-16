UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup Tables

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

Standings in the Women's T20 World Cup after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate)

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Standings in the Women's T20 World Cup after Thursday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate): Group 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.413 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.

194 ------------------------------ South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.550 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.720 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.050 Group 2 England 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.497 India 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.590 --------------------------- Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.542 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.542 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.922 Note: Top two teams in each group qualify for semi-finals

Related Topics

Pakistan India T20 World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Ireland South Africa Women Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Fe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Camel Racing

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates world’s largest solar-powered data centre

5 minutes ago
 Sunak, Duda Agree on Importance of Stepping Up Aid ..

Sunak, Duda Agree on Importance of Stepping Up Aid to Ukraine in Coming Weeks

6 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business clim ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for improving business climate, restoring business confid ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost produ ..

Govt to introduce smart agriculture to boost production: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Fifth Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform T ..

Fifth Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.