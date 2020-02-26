Tables from the T20 women's cricket World Cup in Australia after Wednesday's matches (played, won, lost, tied, points)

Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Tables from the T20 women's cricket World Cup in Australia after Wednesday's matches (played, won, lost, tied, points): Group A India 2 2 0 0 4 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 Group B England 2 1 1 0 2 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 2 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 South Africa 1 1 0 0 2 Thailand 2 0 2 0 0 -- The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.

--