Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Tables from the T20 women's cricket World Cup in Australia after Saturday's matches (played, won, lost, tied, points): Group A India 4 4 0 0 8 Australia 3 2 1 0 4 New Zealand 3 2 1 0 4 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 Group B South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 England 3 2 1 0 4 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 Thailand 3 0 3 0 0 -- The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage --