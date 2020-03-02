UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup Tables

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:09 PM

Cricket: Women's T20 World Cup tables

Tables from the T20 women's cricket World Cup in Australia after Monday's matches (played, won, lost, tied, points)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Tables from the T20 women's cricket World Cup in Australia after Monday's matches (played, won, lost, tied, points). The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage.

* denotes qualified: Group A *India 4 4 0 0 8 *Australia 4 3 1 0 6 New Zealand 4 2 2 0 4 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 0 2 Bangladesh 4 0 4 0 0 Group B *England 4 3 1 0 6 *South Africa 3 3 0 0 6 West Indies 3 1 2 0 2 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2Thailand 3 0 3 0 0afp

