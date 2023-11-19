Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Ahmedabad today with the most thrilling match between India and Australia. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, will host the Final Match of CWC '23 on 19 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

India and Australia qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Both teams returned home from the semifinals in the Cricket World Cup 2019. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past India Vs. Australia Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how India and Australia performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match?

India and Australia faced each other in 149 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023; India won 56, and Australia won 83.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match.

India Vs. Australia Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how India and Australia performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match starts?

India and Australia played all 12 Cricket World Cups; India became the Cricket World Champion twice, in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, Australia lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy five times, in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and Australia.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

India Vs. Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches India and Australia played in this tournament.

India Vs. Australia CWC 2023 Round 1

Both teams played their Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 against each other. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

India in Cricket World Cup 2023

India's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

India played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

India faced Bangladesh in its CWC 2023 fourth match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

Team India's 5th CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

India faced Team England in its 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 229 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all-out at 129 runs in the 35th over. India won the match by 100 runs.

India's 7th CWC 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 357 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 55 runs in the 20th over. India won the match by 302 runs.

India's 8th CWC'23 match was against South Africa. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India scored 326 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. South African team was all-out at 83 runs in the 28th over. India won the match by 243 runs.

India's last Cricket World Cup 2023 Round 1 match was against the Netherlands. Team India won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 410 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in the 48th over, scoring 250 runs. India won the match by 160 runs.

India in CWC'23 Semifinal

India faced New Zealand in the first semifinal of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Team India won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 397 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team New Zealand was all out in the 49th over, scoring 327 runs. India won the match by 70 runs.

Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

Australia faced South Africa in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

Australia's third match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

The 4th cricket World Cup 2023 match of Australia was against Pakistan. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Australia's 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against the Netherlands. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs, scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

Australia played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia was all out at 388 runs in the last over. New Zealand made 383 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Australia won the match by five runs.

Australia faced England in its 7th CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Australia scored 286 runs and was all out in the last over. England's team was all-out in the second last over, scoring 253 runs. Australia won the match by 33 runs.

Australia's 8th CWC'23 match was against Afghanistan. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Afghanistan scored 291 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Australia chased the target in the 47th over, winning the match by three wickets with 19 balls left.

Australia played its last CWC 2023 Round 1 match against Bangladesh. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 306 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Australia chased the target in the 45th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 32 balls left.

Australia in CWC'23 Semifinal

Australia faced South Africa in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd semifinal. South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 212 runs and were all out in the last over. Australia chased the target in the 48th over, winning the match by three wickets with 16 balls left.

India Vs. Australia ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than Australia in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams India and Australia.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 6290 points and a 121 rating according to its performance in the past 52 matches.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 2nd position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4318 points and a 114 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and Australia for Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match.

Playing 11 of India in the CWC '23 Final Match

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 Final Match Key Players

Shubman Gill is the best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli is in the 4th place, and Rohit Sharma is in the 5th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the 2nd best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah is in 4th place, Kuldeep Yadav is in 5th place, and Ravindra Jadeja is the 10th-best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Australia in the CWC '23 Final Match

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Final Match Key Players

David Warner is the 7th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Adam Zampa is the 3rd best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, and Josh Hazlewood is in 6th place. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell is the 6th best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia?

Team India has better stats than Team Australia in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and the current tournament. However, Australia has a better history in the past One Day Internationals, head-to-head matches, and the previous Cricket World Cups. We predict Team India will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard. IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia LIVE Score

