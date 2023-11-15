Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Mumbai today with a thrilling semifinal between India and New Zealand. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, will host the 1st semifinal of CWC '23 on 15 November 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

India and New Zealand qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. India stayed unbeaten in the tournament, and New Zealand won five of its nine matches. Team India won the CWC Trophy in 1983 and 2011, while Team New Zealand was the runner-up in CWC 2015 and 2019. So, who will proceed towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match? Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past India Vs. New Zealand Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how India and New Zealand performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 1st semifinal?

India and New Zealand faced each other in 116 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. India won 58, and New Zealand won 50 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

India Past ODI Records

India played 1041 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 547 with a 52.54 winning percentage. Team India has performed good cricket previously and is performing tremendously; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 1st semifinal.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 812 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 373 with a 48.95 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal.

India Vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how India and New Zealand performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal starts?

Both teams played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups; India became the Cricket World Champion twice, in 1983 and 2011. On the other hand, New Zealand reached the final match twice.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of India and New Zealand.

India in Past Cricket World Cups

India played 84 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 53 with a 64.45 win percentage. Team India played good cricket in this tournament and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cups

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in this tournament and will perform better cricket this time.

India Vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches India and New Zealand played in this tournament.

India in Cricket World Cup 2023

India played its CWC '23 first match against Australia. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

India's second Cricket World Cup 2023 match was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Afghanistan scored 272 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in 35 overs, winning the match by eight wickets with 90 balls left.

India played its 3rd Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan was all-out at 191 runs in the 43rd over. India chased the target in the 31st over, winning the match by seven wickets.

India faced Bangladesh in its CWC 2023 fourth match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

India faced Team England in its 6th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 229 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team England was all-out at 129 runs in the 35th over. India won the match by 100 runs.

India's 7th CWC 2023 match was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first. India scored 357 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Sri Lanka was all-out at 55 runs in the 20th over. India won the match by 302 runs.

India's 8th CWC'23 match was against South Africa. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India scored 326 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. South African team was all-out at 83 runs in the 28th over. India won the match by 243 runs.

India's last Cricket World Cup 2023 Round 1 match was against the Netherlands. Team India won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 410 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in the 48th over, scoring 250 runs. India won the match by 160 runs.

New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand played its CWC '23 first match against England. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 282 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 37th over, winning the match by nine wickets with 82 balls left.

Team New Zealand faced the Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 322 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out at 223 runs in the 47th over. New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.

New Zealand's third CWC 2023 match was against Bangladesh. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

The 4th CWC 2023 match of New Zealand was against Afghanistan. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team New Zealand scored 288 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Afghanistan was all-out at 139 runs in the 35th over. New Zealand won the match by 149 runs.

New Zealand played its 6th match in cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia was all out at 388 runs in the last over. New Zealand made 383 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Australia won the match by five runs.

New Zealand faced South Africa in its 7th Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 357 runs at the loss of four wickets in 50 overs. Team New Zealand was all out in the 36th over after scoring 167 runs. South Africa won the match by 190 runs.

New Zealand's 8th CWC 2023 match was against Pakistan. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 401 runs at the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. The rain interrupted play multiple times, and Pakistan scored 200 runs in 25.3 overs. Pakistan won the match by 21 runs, according to the DLS Method.

New Zealand's last game in CWC 2023 Round 1 was against Sri Lanka. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Sri Lankan team was all out in the 47th over, scoring 171 runs. New Zealand chased the target in the 24th over, winning the match by five wickets.

India Vs. New Zealand Match in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team India and New Zealand played their 5th CWC 2023 match against each other. India won the toss and decided to bowl first. New Zealand scored 273 runs, and the team was all out at the end of the 50th over. India chased the target in the 48 overs, winning the match by four wickets with 12 balls left.

India Vs. New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of India and New Zealand teams. Both teams played nine matches in this tournament.

India in CWC '23 Points Table

India was in the 1st position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 18 points and a +2.570 Net Run Rate.

New Zealand in CWC '23 Points Table

New Zealand is in the 4th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with ten points and a +0.743 Net Run Rate.

India Vs. New Zealand ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher ranking than New Zealand in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for India and New Zealand teams.

India in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team India is currently in the 1st position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 6290 points and a 121 rating according to its performance in the past 52 matches.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4189 points and a 102 rating according to its performance in the past 41 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand Squads

The following are the playing 11 of India and New Zealand for the Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal.

Playing 11 of India in CWC '23 First Semifinal

The playing 11 of the India Cricket Team for the Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Team India CWC '23 First Semifinal Key Players

Shubman Gill is the best ODI batter at the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli is in the 4th place, and Rohit Sharma is in the 5th place. Furthermore, Mohammed Siraj is the 2nd best ODI bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah is in 4th place, Kuldeep Yadav is in 5th place, and Ravindra Jadeja is the 10th-best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 First Semifinal

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 First Semifinal Key Players

Trent Boult is the 7th best bowler in the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Mitch Santner is the 5th best all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand?

Team India has better stats than Team New Zealand in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team India will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard, as IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand on 15 November 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 First Semifinal LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.