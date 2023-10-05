ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 begins today with a thrilling match between England and New Zealand, the Cricket World Cup 2019 finalists. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India, will host the opening match of CWC '23 on 5 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

England and New Zealand qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Both are the strong sides of cricket and playing each other in the World Cup after last season's final match. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past England Vs. New Zealand Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how England and New Zealand performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match?

England and New Zealand faced each other in 95 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023. England won 45 and New Zealand won 44 matches.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

England Past ODI Records

England played 785 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 396 with a winning percentage of 50.44. Team England has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Opening match.

New Zealand Past ODI Records

New Zealand played 129 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 57 with a 48.94 winning percentage. Team New Zealand has played good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01.

England Vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how England and New Zealand performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 starts?

England and New Zealand played all of the previous 12 Cricket World Cups. England lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 2019, and New Zealand was the runner-up of the Cricket World Cups in 2019 and 2015.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of England and New Zealand.

England in Past Cricket World Cups

England played 83 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 48 with a 59.75 win percentage. Team England played exceptionally in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

New Zealand in Past Cricket World Cups

New Zealand played 89 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 54 with a 61.93 win percentage. Team New Zealand played exceptionally in previous tournaments and will perform better cricket this time.

England Vs. New Zealand ODI Rankings

England has a better position and higher ranking than New Zealand in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams England and New Zealand.

England in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team England is currently in the 5th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3057 points and a 105 rating according to its performance in the past 29 matches.

New Zealand in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team New Zealand is currently in the 6th position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3254 points and a 102 rating according to its performance in the past 32 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand Squads

The following are the playing 11 of England and New Zealand for cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01.

Playing 11 of England in CWC '23 Match 01

The playing 11 of the England Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Jos Buttler (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Team England CWC '23 Match 01 Key Players

None of the team England players in the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad is in the ICC top ten player rankings.

Playing 11 of New Zealand in CWC '23 Match 01

The playing 11 of the New Zealand Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 will be among the following players.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Team New Zealand CWC '23 Match 01 Key Players

Trent Boult is the 5th best bowler at the ICC ODI bowling rankings, and Matt Henry is in the 9th place. These bowlers can turn the game in New Zealand's favor anytime.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand?

Team England has better stats than Team New Zealand in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team England will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard; IT TAKES ONE DAY TO ACHIEVE GLORY.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand on 5 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 01 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.