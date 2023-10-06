Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to Hyderabad today with a thrilling match between Pakistan and Netherlands. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, will host the 2nd match of CWC '23 on 6 October 2023 at 1:30 PM PST. You can enjoy the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. The Netherlands LIVE score at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and are away from LIVE Streaming.

Pakistan and the Netherlands qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, respectively. Are you excited about the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 LIVE Score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint, and you will not miss it.

Past Pakistan Vs. Netherlands Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Pakistan and Netherlands performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match?

Pakistan and Netherlands faced each other in 6 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023, and Pakistan won all.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Pakistan Past ODI Records

Pakistan played 960 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 508 with a 52.92 winning percentage. Team Pakistan has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game, and we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match.

Netherlands Past ODI Records

The Netherlands played 114 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 39 with a 34.21 winning percentage. Team Netherlands is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02.

Pakistan Vs. Netherlands Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Pakistan and Netherlands performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 starts?

Pakistan played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 1992. On the other hand, the Netherlands played only four Cricket World Cups and ended up at the Group Stage each time.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Pakistan in Past Cricket World Cups

Pakistan played 79 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 45 with a 58.44 win percentage. Team Pakistan played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Netherlands in Past Cricket World Cups

The Netherlands played 20 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 2 with a 10.00 win percentage. Team Netherlands showed average performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform better cricket this time.

Pakistan Vs. Netherlands ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher ranking than the Netherlands in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for teams Pakistan and Netherlands.

Pakistan in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Pakistan is currently in the 2nd position at the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3102 points and a 115 rating according to its performance in the past 27 matches.

Netherlands in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Netherlands is currently in the 14th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 1044 points and a 37 rating according to its performance in the past 28 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Pakistan and Netherlands for cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02.

Playing 11 of Pakistan in CWC '23 Match 02

The playing 11 of the Pakistan Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Mohammad Rizwan

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Salman Ali Agha

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim

Team Pakistan CWC '23 Match 02 Key Players

Babar Azam is the best batter in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings and Imam-ul-Haq is in the 6th place. Furthermore, Shaheen Afridi is the 6th best bowler in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings.

Playing 11 of Netherlands in CWC '23 Match 02

The playing 11 of the Netherlands Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Scott Edwards (Captain)

Max O'Dowd

Bas de Leede

Vikram Singh

Teja Nidamanuru

Paul van Meekeren

Colin Ackermann

Roelof van der Merwe

Logan van Beek

Aryan Dutt

Ryan Klein

Wesley Barresi

Saqib Zulfiqar

Shariz Ahmad

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Team Netherlands CWC '23 Match 02 Key Players

None of the Team Netherland's players is among the top ten players at the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. The Netherlands?

Team Pakistan has better stats than Team Netherlands in past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Pakistan will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands on 6 October 2023 from 1:30 PM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 02 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.